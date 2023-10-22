India vs New Zealand: How and where to watch the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match live?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How and where to watch the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match live?

In the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, a much-anticipated clash will occur today as India faces off against New Zealand in the 21st match of the tournament. Both teams have demonstrated their prowess, with India and New Zealand each winning all four of their previous matches against formidable opponents.

India's stellar performances include victories over Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Similarly, New Zealand boasts an impressive track record, securing wins against England, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. As it currently stands on the World Cup 2023 score table, both India and New Zealand share 8 points each. This high-stakes encounter will have significant implications for both teams, potentially breaking one side's winning streak.

In terms of player lineups, India will face the absence of its vice-captain, Hardik Pandya, who sustained an injury during the previous match against Bangladesh. Pandya has sought treatment for his injury at the NCA in Bangalore and is expected to rejoin the team for the upcoming match against England. His replacement in the team is yet to be determined, with players like Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammad Shami being strong contenders. The team will also rely on the exceptional performance of Virat Kohli, who achieved a century in the previous game.

On the other side, New Zealand arrives with a formidable squad and a strong winning record. However, their captain, Kane Williamson, will miss the match due to a thumb injury. The team is heavily reliant on players such as Tom Latham, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Mitchell Santner.

The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST and will be hosted at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Both teams are well-prepared and eager to secure a victory that will further solidify their standing in the tournament. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are excited to witness this high-stakes encounter, as India and New Zealand vie for dominance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which began on October 5 with the inaugural match between New Zealand and England, is set to culminate in the final scheduled for November 19 in Ahmedabad. The tournament features ten teams competing in a round-robin format, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. The top four teams on the score table will advance to the semi-finals.

For cricket fans in India, the live broadcast of the India vs. New Zealand World Cup match will be available on the Star Sports network. The matches will be broadcast on various regional language channels, ensuring wider access to the action. Disney+ Hotstar, which holds the digital rights for the Cricket World Cup 2023, is live-streaming the matches for free this year. Additionally, subscription plans are available, including mobile subscriptions, Super, and Premium packages, and can also be acquired through prepaid recharge plans.

Cricket enthusiasts are in for a thrilling day as they watch these two formidable teams battle in the highly competitive ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

