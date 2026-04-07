RR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Guwahati weather threatens delay as rain returns at Barsapara

New Delhi:

Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals host upbeat Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Tuesday, April 7. The Guwahati weather is in focus. Rain came down in the build-up to this match, and while precipitation chances decrease during the game, there are alerts of a possible hailstorm before the match. According to Accuweather, there was an orange alert for hailstorm from 4:40 PM to 7:35 PM, another orange alert for lightning from 3:44 PM to 6:43 PM. This leaves the fans worried about whether the game will take place or not. Meanwhile, if the clas takes place, there will be some intriguing battles to watch out for.

The clash will put two cricket stars - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah - up against each other in what will be a mouthwatering battle. Rohit Sharma will also be up against Jofra Archer in what is another intriguing battle to look forward to. Then there is Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma against Archer. Yashasvi Jaiswal against Bumrah, Trent Boult and Shardul Thakur. There are so much to look forward in this game. Another thing to look forward to is the return of MI captain Hardik Pandya, who missed the previous game against the Delhi Capitals due to sickness. MI coach Paras Mhambrey highlighted that Hardik is in line to return for this game. “Hardik Pandya will be available for tomorrow’s game. He was not injured; he was unwell. He is fit and fine now,” Mhambrey said in the pre-game press conference.

Speaking of their form, the Mumbai Indians have played two games so far in the IPL 2026. The five-time champions have won one game and lost another. The side occupies sixth place in the standings with two points to their name and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against an in-form Rajasthan Royals. As for the inaugural champions, under the leadership of Riyan Parag, the Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant for the first two games, registering victories in both games. Defeating the Chennai Super Kings was a comfortable and thrilling victory against the Gujarat Titans.

Match Scorecard