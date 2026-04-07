Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. RR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Guwahati weather threatens delay as rain returns at Barsapara
 Live now

RR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Guwahati weather threatens delay as rain returns at Barsapara

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

RR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals lock horns against Mumbai Indians with eyes on the Guwahati skies. It rained before the game, with forecasts predicting lightning and hailstorms. Stay tuned for all the updates on this game.

RR host MI in Guwahati with the weather in focus.
RR host MI in Guwahati with the weather in focus. Image Source : Image: PTI, Design: IndiaTV
New Delhi:

Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals host upbeat Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Tuesday, April 7. The Guwahati weather is in focus. Rain came down in the build-up to this match, and while precipitation chances decrease during the game, there are alerts of a possible hailstorm before the match. According to Accuweather, there was an orange alert for hailstorm from 4:40 PM to 7:35 PM, another orange alert for lightning from 3:44 PM to 6:43 PM. This leaves the fans worried about whether the game will take place or not. Meanwhile, if the clas takes place, there will be some intriguing battles to watch out for.

The clash will put two cricket stars - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah - up against each other in what will be a mouthwatering battle. Rohit Sharma will also be up against Jofra Archer in what is another intriguing battle to look forward to. Then there is Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma against Archer. Yashasvi Jaiswal against Bumrah, Trent Boult and Shardul Thakur. There are so much to look forward in this game. Another thing to look forward to is the return of MI captain Hardik Pandya, who missed the previous game against the Delhi Capitals due to sickness. MI coach Paras Mhambrey highlighted that Hardik is in line to return for this game. “Hardik Pandya will be available for tomorrow’s game. He was not injured; he was unwell. He is fit and fine now,” Mhambrey said in the pre-game press conference. 

Speaking of their form, the Mumbai Indians have played two games so far in the IPL 2026. The five-time champions have won one game and lost another. The side occupies sixth place in the standings with two points to their name and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against an in-form Rajasthan Royals.  As for the inaugural champions, under the leadership of Riyan Parag, the Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant for the first two games, registering victories in both games. Defeating the Chennai Super Kings was a comfortable and thrilling victory against the Gujarat Titans. 

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :RR vs MI IPL 2026 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 6:39 PM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Covers are on Barsapara!

    The covers are on at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for now. It has started to rain after being stopped for a while. Most of the ground was under covers, apart from one part. There are puddles on that part which would need to be cleared. The teams are here but we might be in for a delay.

  • 6:29 PM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Guwahati weather: Teams arrive at Barsapara!!

    The teams have arrived at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium amid the rain. The rain has picked up again, and it is pretty heavy. We might be in for a delayed start to this game, depending on if there is no rain afterwards. Here is a video shared by MI upon their arrival.

  • 6:18 PM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Rain is back!!!

    And the heavens have opened up again. Not what you wanted to know, not what I wanted to type, but it is what it is. It's pouring down heavily at the venue, and the groundstaff would need to work hard again when the rain abates. As of now, it's raining.

  • 6:16 PM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What is the weather situation now?

    It's less than an hour for the toss now. It has stopped raining, but most of the ground is under the covers for now. The ground staff is working hard to remove the water from the outfield. There are puddles on the outfield as they are piercing holes outside the boundary ropes to get the water in. Super soppers are working to mop up the water. However, a timely start looks difficult for now.

  • 6:09 PM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Hardik to return!!

    If the match goes ahead, Hardik Pandya is all set to make his return after missing MI's previous game against DC due to sickness. Coach Paras Mhambrey confirmed that Hardik is available for the RR game. "Hardik Pandya will be available for tomorrow’s game. He was not injured; he was unwell. He is fit and fine now," Mhambrey said in the pre-game press conference. 

  • 6:01 PM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Have a look at this!!

    There was a spell of hailstorm at the Barsapara a little while ago. It was so dark that it looked like the night had already come. The square is under the cover; however, not the whole ground has been protected. Take a look at the situation at the venue.

  • 5:56 PM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Ohh God, puddles already visible in Barsapara

    The skies are a lot cloudier over the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, and the main part of the ground is under the covers. However, not whole of it has been covered as water puddles have been formed near the boundary ropes. This makes me anxious. 

  • 5:47 PM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What is the weather in Guwahati?

    It rained a few hours before the game. The sky was pretty dark and overcast. But it stopped a little while earlier. There is a 47% prediction of rain at 6 PM, but the chances go down to 6% during the game time. According to Accuweather, there is an orange alert for hailstorm from 4:40 PM to 7:35 PM and another one from 3:44 PM to 6:43 PM for lightning. Hope this game goes ahead.

  • 5:39 PM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    RR up against MI in IPL 2026

    Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Mumbai Indians in their third match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The Royals have begun their IPL 2026 with wins in both their games, while MI have won one of their two outings. Eyes will also be on the Guwahati weather as it rained before the game. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians IPL 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\