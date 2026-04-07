Indian embassy issues urgent 48-hour safety advisory for citizens in Iran amid war: 'Stay where you are...'

Tehran:

As the conflict intensifies in West Asia, the Embassy of India in Iran has issued a fresh and urgent advisory asking all Indian nationals in the country to remain indoors for the next 48 hours. The embassy has cautioned citizens to avoid electric installations, military locations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings due to heightened risks.

Reiterating earlier instructions, the embassy said, "In continuation of previous advisories, Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric, military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the Embassy."

Indians staying in embassy-arranged accommodation have been told not to leave their rooms and stay in constant touch with embassy teams stationed at those hotels.

Official updates and emergency contacts

The embassy has also urged all Indian nationals to monitor official announcements closely and follow instructions without delay. Emergency helpline numbers remain active round the clock to support citizens needing assistance.

Emergency Mobile Numbers:

+989128109115

+989128109102

+989128109109

+989932179359

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Officials emphasised that all communication regarding movement on highways should be made strictly in coordination with the embassy to ensure safety.

Trump's big warning to Iran

This came hours after US President Donald Trump asked Iran to reach an agreement before his Tuesday deadline, cautioning that failure to do so could trigger irreversible devastation. In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump declared, "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will." He described the coming hours as "one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World," suggesting that the consequences of inaction could be historic. "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" Trump added.