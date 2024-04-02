10 Services discontinued by Google over the years: List

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google service, discontinued by the tech giant

Google has recently discontinued its Podcasts app, but it will still be accessible for download to some regions, with the help of the App Store (Android and iOS). And this is not the first time the tech giant has stopped any service. Over the years, the company has been developing technology, which has been helping users across the world. We bring to you 10 more services which the tech giant has stopped over the period:

DropCam (2009 to 2024): Dropcam was a line of Wi-Fi/cloud-based video streaming cameras which is set to stop within three months from now Google Domains (2014 to 2023): It provided native integration support for Google Cloud DNS and Google Workspace. It further offered a one-click DNS configuration that connects domains with services like Squarespace, Shopify and Firebase. Google Optimize (2014 to 2023) service was formerly Google Website Optimizer. It was a freemium web analytics and testing tool which used to run some experiments that aimed at helping online marketers and webmasters increase visitor conversion rates. Pixel Pass (2021 to 2023) was a subscription-based service which was designed to let customers pay for a Pixel phone in monthly instalments while also getting access to Google’s premium subscription services like Google One cloud storage, Google Play Pass and YouTube Premium. YouTube Stories (2018 to 2023) service was a feature which looked similar to Instagram Stories and Snapchat- where videos are automatically deleted after a day (24 hours). Google Stadia (2019 to 2023) was a cloud gaming service which was accessible via Android TV devices, Chromecast Ultra and personal computers with the help of the Google Chrome web browser. It further features up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and supports high-dynamic-range (HDR). YouTube Originals (2016 to 2022) was a variety of original content services which further included scripted series, music and celebrity programming, and educational videos. Google Surveys (2012 to 2022) was a business product service by the tech giant that aims to facilitate customized market research. It was further designed as an alternative to internet paywalls for the websites that are used to publish content. Cameos on Google (2018 to 2022) enables celebrities and other public figures to record video responses to the most common questions which were asked about them which was further shown to users in Google Search results. Android Things (2015 to 2022) service was an Android-based embedded operating system (which was originally called 'Brillo') and it further aimed to run on Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

ALSO READ: Google Podcasts app to cease operations: How to transfer your subscriptions?