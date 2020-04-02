Thursday, April 02, 2020
     
YouTube limits streaming quality in India: Use NewPipe to stream high quality content

Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown, YouTube limited the streaming quality to 480p in India. Here's how you can use Newpipe to bring back the FullHD goodness.

New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2020 13:37 IST
YouTube has limited the video streaming quality in India.

During the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, some people are working from home while others are just enjoying leisure. With the nationwide lockdown being imposed, the consumption of the internet has significantly increased all around the globe. These things have forced YouTube to restrict its video streaming quality to just 480p on smartphones.

While some people might not feel the difference, others would like to access the highest quality possible. An unofficial YouTube client called NewPipe comes to the rescue. The app not only brings ad-free video streaming but also adds support for the maximum quality supported by the smartphone. Unlike other unofficial clients, this one works without the YouTube API or the Google framework libraries.  

This means the NewPipe app can be downloaded and installed on any Android smartphone. Moreover, the app does not even require the user to sign-in via their google account resulting in complete privacy.

The major attraction here is the ability to watch high-quality videos even at the time when the streaming quality restriction has been imposed by Google. NewPipe basically allows playing the same video which has been restricted to 480p on the official YouTube app at 720p, 1080p or even higher. The streaming quality also depends on the device you are using.  

As this is an unofficial version, it is not available on the Google Play Store and the users would need to install the app through the APK file. Just download the NewPipe APK file and open the file. It will prompt the installation window where the user just needs to tap on install. Once done, just open the installed app and start enjoying high-quality video streaming on YouTube.  

