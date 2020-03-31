COVID-19: Use these online coronavirus dashboards to track positive cases, death toll in India

Microsoft Bing has also created a dashboard to track numbers.

Coronavirus Dashboards: COVID-19 cases are rising every single day in India. The country now has over 1,000 positive cases and the death toll has reached over 40. Now, people are panicking and are struggling to gain credible information about the deadly virus. The chaos is getting out of hands due to all the fake news being spread via WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

While the platforms are working to curb fake news, here are some credible dashboards you can use to track the number of positive cases registered, the death toll, facts as well as the latest news from around the globe.

Bing COVID

Microsoft's Bing search engine has created a dedicated page for the Coronavirus pandemic. The webpage brings a dashboard along with all the latest news from credible news sources. Alongside that, the webpage also showcases a map of the world highlighting the affected locations. The number of positive received, as well as fatal cases in the world, are listed on the left and the count is also displayed for each country below.

Try out - Bing COVID

National Disaster Management Authority

NDMA Dashboard

NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) has also started maintaining a new dashboard used to track the number of cases reported in India. It has been created with assistance from ESRI, a global leader in Geographic Information System (GIS) technology. Just like most other dashboards, this one also brings the number of reported cases, death toll and the number of patients recovered.

Try out - NDMA Dashboard

COVID 19 India

COVID-19 India

COVID 19 India is a dashboard created specifically for India. It brings information on the total number of cases confirmed, active, recovered and also the number of cases that resulted in death. As the webpage is designed for India, it showcases the India map and highlights the areas affected. Scrolling down also reveals the number of cases registered in each state and even cities. The page is lightweight and carries a short and simple URL. It is also mobile-friendly which means you can check the number of cases anytime on your Android or iOS device.

Try Out - Covid19 India Org

Also Read: Corona Kavach: How to use the Indian Coronavirus tracking app for Android

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also created a dedicated webpage on their website. The page basically shows the stats on the top followed by the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. The page also displays some other useful information like the helpline toll-free number as well as the helpline email-IDs. Unlike other dashboards, the page also updates the number of passengers that have been screened at the airports.

Try out - Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

World Health Organization

One of the most credible sources to gain any information regarding the Novel Coronavirus is WHO. The World Health Organization has also created a dedicated page for the COVID-19 fiasco. The page does not only bring the numbers from around the globe but also offers myth busters, FAQs and more.

Do note that all these dashboards are not synchronised together and some might update later than the other. This may result in different numbers on different websites. However, the above-mentioned websites bring only the most credible information regarding the virus.