COVID-19: Here's how you can use this dashboard to track the number of coronavirus cases in India

NDMA coronavirus dashboard brings plenty of information on board.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise not only in India but all over the world. People all across the globe are panicking, which is resulting in the sharing of fake news via WhatsApp and other social media platforms. In order to avoid panic and track the credible information, users need to know about the correct sources. While WHO is the most credible source as of now, there are other dashboards on the internet that one can keep track of. These dashboards list the numbers city-wise giving a closer look at what's happening in the country.

ESRI, a global leader in Geographic Information System (GIS) technology is now assisting NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) in maintaining a new dashboard that helps in keeping the track of the number of cases reported in the country. The dashboard showcases the total number of cases reported in India as well as the world. It also brings the number of cases reported and the ones that resulted in the death of the patient.

Apart from that, the dashboard also shows a map where users can track, which part of the country is suffering the most. Interestingly, the website also brings information on where cases are being quarantined and where they are being treated in a hospital. If you are interested to check it out yourself, you can head over to the NDMA dashboard.

Lastly, the dashboard further brings a newsroom that can be viewed upon scrolling down. The newsroom brings all the news from credible sources, facts as well as tweets directly from NDMA's twitter handle.

Alternatively, users can also check out other dashboards from credible sources that include covid19india.org, bing.com/covid, google.com/covid19 and the official website of the World Health Organization (WHO).