Xiaomi Redmi K30 takes a different approach on the punch hole design

Redmi K30 5G/4G take a very different approach for the punch hole design.

Xiaomi has recently launched the much-anticipated Redmi K30 smartphone in China. While the Redmi K30 Pro was not unveiled, the company did launch two variants of the Redmi K30. The 4G variant of the Redmi K30 comes with a Snapdragon 730G whereas the 5G variant uses a Snapdragon 765G chip. The smartphone comes with a punch-hole design upfront and here's what makes it different from the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

According to a recent tweet by @IceUniverse, the Redmi K30 smartphone comes with two punch-hole cameras upfront. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S10+ that comes equipped with a single punch hole with two lenses, the Redmi K30 gets two different punch holes upfront. If you are wondering who it looked very similar to the S10+ in the teasers, it was because of a setting given in the UI (User Interface).

The dual-hole camera of the Redmi K30 is actually two independent holes. pic.twitter.com/adTmorUrO2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 12, 2019

Xiaomi is provided with an option in the display settings where users can choose the way they want to display the notch. By default, it comes set with the S10+ like the single punch-hole design. However, upon tinkering in the settings, one can even disable that option. Also, the users can select can choose to get a complete bezel on the top of the status bar or within the status bar itself.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Specifications

Redmi K30 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Upfront, the phone gets a dual-camera setup consisting of a 20-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.