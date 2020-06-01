Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual, Poco X2 price hike in India: Know what are they new prices

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Poco X2

Xiaomi has increased the prices of its Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8A and the Redmi 8A Dual in India. Meanwhile, Poco, which was previously a Xiaomi sub-brand has also hiked the price of the Poco X2 in the country. Read on to know about the new prices of the Xiaomi, Poco smartphone.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, 8A Dual, Poco X2 price hike in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 now starts at Rs. 11,999 (4GB/64GB) and Rs. 14,499 (6GB/128GB), up from Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. The Redmi 8 has received a price hike of Rs. 200 and is now priced at Rs. 9,499 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Redmi 8A Dual price has also increased by Rs. 200 and now retails at Rs. 7,299 (2GB/32GB) and Rs. 7,999 (3GB/32GB). The Redmi smartphones are available to buy via Mi.com and Amazon India.

As for the Poco X2, the smartphone is now priced at Rs. 17,499 (6GB/64GB) and Rs. 18,499 (6GB/128GB) after a price hike of Rs. 1,500. The top variant of the Poco X2 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is now priced at Rs. 20,999 after a Rs. 1,000 price increase. The Poco X2 is up for grabs via Flipkart.

The new prices of all the smartphones are now live on the online platforms they are available to buy.

Redmi Note 8, 8, 8A Dual Features, Specifications

To recall, the Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notched display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Camera-wise, it has a quad rear-camera setup (48MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP) and a 13MP front camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Redmi 8 has a 6.22-inch Dot Notch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There are two rear cameras rated at 12MP and 2MP and an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android OS. It supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Redmi 8A Dual comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. It comes equipped with two RAM/ROM options: 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB. It is backed by a huge 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and run MIUI 11 based on Android. The Redmi 8A Dual has two rear cameras (13MP, 2MP) and an 8MP selfie snapper.

Poco X2 Features, Specifications

The Poco X2 has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and comes in three RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. On the camera front, there are four rear cameras (64MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP) and two front cameras (20MP, 2MP). The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It supports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage