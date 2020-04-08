WhatsApp now makes it easier for you to start group video calls; to get Advanced Search & more on Android

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp new features

WhatsApp understands how important it is for us to stay in touch with people via video calls amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Hence, the popular messaging app has announced an easy and better way of conducting group video calls. Read on to know more about it.

WhatsApp makes group video calls easy

Previously, in order to start a group video call, we had to start a call with one person and add others by pressing the add icon. However, now you can conduct a group video call directly from a particular WhatsApp group. The news was announced by WhatsApp via Twitter. Here's how you can do so:

Open WhatsApp

Head to the desired WhatsApp group

tap on the video or voice call icon in the top right corner

Add 4 or fewer people and your group video call starts

We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat! 🙌 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) April 7, 2020

As a reminder, the direct WhatsApp group video calling works when all the people are on a group. So, you have to have a group with the people you want to start a group video call with.

WhatsApp for Android to get Advanced Search and more

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is soon to get new features since its WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.20.117 has been released. As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android is soon to get Advanced Search, much like WhatsApp for iOS. The Advanced Search will allow you to search for various types of messages (photos, videos, GIFs, links, and more with ease. The search bar will be categorized into various sections and looking for any of the categories will get easy and streamlined.

WhatsApp Advanced Search feature

WhatsApp Protect Backup feature



Another feature that is soon to make its entry is the Protect Backup. The feature will protect your WhatsApp backup to Google Drive with an 8-digit passcode. This way, you will be able to securely access your WhatsApp chat history. Lastly, there will new auto-download rules. The messages, photos, and videos that are frequently shared on WhatsApp won't be downloaded automatically ever. This will be enabled by default once the feature reaches WhatsApp for everyone.

