Vivo X50, X50 Pro confirmed to arrive in India on July 16: Expected price, features and more

Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro are all geared up to launch in India this month. Read on to know more about the devices

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2020 13:22 IST
Image Source : VIVO

Vivo is all set to introduce its new X50 series in India, comprising the Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro. The smartphones are confirmed to launch on July 16, which is prior to the OnePlus Nord's July 21 launch event that will be a direct competition to the Vivo's new smartphones. To recall, the Vivo X50 series launched in China last month. Read on to know more about this.

Vivo confirmed the launch of its X50 series via its Twitter handle. The Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro smartphones will make their entry on July 16 via an online event scheduled to take place at 12 pm. In addition to this, the company is expected to introduce its first truly wireless earbuds alongside the new smartphones.

The smartphones are expected to have the camera department as its main highlight and come with a quad-camera setup. The Vivo X50 series will support improved night photography, videos, and 60x Hyper Zoom. The devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, which will also power the upcoming OnePlus Nord.

The smartphones come with a sleek design and sport 6.56-inch AMOLED displays with a punch-hole. They are expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and support 33W fast charging. While the X50 will have a 4,200mAh battery, the X50 Pro will have a slightly bigger 4,310mAh battery. The devices will run FunTouch OS based on Android 10.

Although the pricing isn't known, the Vivo X50 series is likely to start at Rs. 45,000 and go up till Rs. 50,000. We will let you know all about the upcoming Vivo X50 series once it's launched. Hence, stay tuned for more information.

