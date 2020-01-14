Tuesday, January 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
Technology
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone will arrive at MWC 2020

Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone will arrive at MWC 2020

Vivo Apex 2020 will make its entry at the upcoming  MWC 2020 or Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2020 18:39 IST
vivo, vivo apex, vivo apex 2020, vivo apex 2020 concept phone, mwc, mwc 2020

Vivo Apex

Chinese handset maker Vivo is set to show off its APEX 2020 concept smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona between February 23 and 24, promoting the concept phone with the slogan "Empower the Next" according to a leaked invite sent to the press.

This makes it the third year that the smartphone player has showcased an APEX concept phone at the event.

Vivo's previous APEX concept smartphones have all been hugely impressive tech showcases.

The first APEX concept in early 2018 presented a nearly bezel-less phone with the first in-display fingerprint scanner. Last year, the APEX 2019 had a fingerprint scanner that worked from anywhere within the display and a body without any holes, GSMArena reported on Monday.

Vivo arrived in Barcelona last year with the APEX 2019. It wasn't as impressive as the previous APEX smartphone.

The concept showed how an under-display fingerprint sensor could recognize your finger anywhere on the display. Instead of just in a small spot at the bottom of the display.

Latest technology news

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News