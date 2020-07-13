TRAI blocks Vodafone, Airtel premium plans that offer faster speeds: Know why

Image Source : PTI Airtel, Vodafone premium plans blocked

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has blocked the premium plans offered by popular telecom operators Airtel and Vodafone. The plans include Airtel's Platinum plans and Vodafone's RedX plans. Read on to know more about it.

TRAI blocks Airtel, Vodafone premium plans

It is suggested that the TRAI has asked Airtel and Vodafone to put their premium plans on hold that offer faster speeds and services to priority users. The decision has been taken as the plans are claimed to have violated the service norms. The plans in question could have impacted the services offered to people using other plans.

TRAI has asked both the telecom operators if the premium plans are provided at the cost of services provided to other users and how both Airtel and Vodafone are planning to protect the interest of the other users.

An Airtel spokesperson said, "We are passionate about delivering the best network and service experience to all our customers. This is why we have a relentless obsession to eliminate faults and have been consistently recognised by international agencies as the best network in terms of speed, latency, and video experience. At the same time, we want to keep raising the bar for our postpaid customers in terms of service and responsiveness. This is an ongoing effort at our end."

For those who don't know, Airtel recently announced the Rs. 499 plan for its Platinum users suggesting that it offers better 4G speeds as compared to the general plans offered to other users. Vodafone's RedX plans also claim to provide up to 50% faster speeds and more benefits that other users don't enjoy.

A Vodafone Idea spokesperson said: "Vodafone REDX plan offers a range of benefits including unlimited data, calls, premium content, international roaming pack etc. for our valued postpaid customers who want more."

Airtel and Vodafone have 7 days to respond to TRAI's questions, following which a concrete decision is to be taken. We will let you know what happens next. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage