Thomson Oath Pro Android TV series introduced in India: Price, features and more

Aiming to capture 15 per cent market share in India in the next three years, French consumer electronics brand Thomson on Wednesday launched the latest range of the Oath Pro series of Android TVs in 43 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches, starting at Rs 24,999.

Designed in Paris and ‘Made in India', OATH Pro TVs use the official Android 9.0 as its operating software and houses display resolution of 3840X2160 with in-built speakers along with HDR technology. The TVs will be available starting July 5 on Flipkart.

"There will be a definite shift in the market share of the premium segment. Thomson has taken a strategic decision to launch more premium technology TVs in future," said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson TVs in India.

The new range of TVs features MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), Dolby digital plus, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Bluetooth 5.0, with shortcut key of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Play store.

All the TVs come with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for your connectivity needs. They also support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only and not the 5GHz band. For a wired connection, all three TVs support ethernet connectivity.

Under the hood, all three screen sizes have a quad-core processor coupled with the Mali-450 GPU and 1.75GB RAM. The TVs come with 8GB storage for you to download and store apps.

