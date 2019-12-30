SelfieType: Samsung to show a new way of typing using front camera at CES 2020

Samsung's SelfieType will type using front cameras

CES 2020 is soon to commence and the South Korean company Samsung will be there too. Among the various products, it will showcase during the Las Vegas tradeshow, there are some coming from its C-Lab Inside program. Here’s what all it will showcase:

Samsung at CES 2020

Samsung will show a new way of typing with the help of a new virtual keyboard called SelfieType. The keyword will allow users to type using front cameras by making use of AI.

The SelfieType AI engine will analyze finger movements captured via the front camera and will convert it into QWERTY keyboard inputs.

Another innovative product will be Hyler, which is a digital pen. The digital highlighter will convert analog texts from paper to smartphones and other devices.

In addition to this, Samsung will show off products such as Becon, which is a scalp service to prevent hair loss, SunnySide to produce artificial sunlight, and Ultra V to record ultraviolet rays every day.

Additional products include Circulus a humanoid robot, FIIT a healthcare data platform, Vtouch to control devices without touching them, and Smoothy video call app.

More details will be revealed at CES 2020. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

