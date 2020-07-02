Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets a price drop in India: Here's how much it costs now

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets a price drop in India.

Samsung has just announced a price cut on its recently launched foldable smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s price was bumped up to Rs. 1,15,999 after the GST rates were revised for smartphones in India. Now, with the newly announced price cut, the price of the Galaxy Z Flip has been dropped to Rs. 1,08,999.

The goodness does not end there as the consumers will also get a couple of offers for extra savings. The consumers can avail an upgrade bonus of Rs. 8000 if they chose to upgrade to the all-new Galaxy Z Flip from select smartphones. This will bring down the price of the phone to Rs. 1,00,999.

Apart from that, the Galaxy Z Flip buyers can also avail no-cost EMI of up to 18 months through leading banks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU. The handset packs in 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a 3,300mAh battery, which supports Samsung’s 15W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. For selfies, the 10-megapixel camera sits on the punch hole upfront.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available in three colours - Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage