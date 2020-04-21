Samsung introduces blood pressure monitoring app for Galaxy Watch users

Samsung Galaxy Watch series get Blood Pressure Monitoring app.

Samsung has finally announced the launch of the Blood Pressure Monitoring app on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. The company’s Samsung Health Monitor app has been cleared by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), as a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). When the Samsung Health Monitor app is paired with the latest Galaxy Watch Active2, it enables an easy and convenient method to measure and track one’s blood pressure.

Samsung Newsroom’s announcement post states, “Globally, high blood pressure is known to significantly increase your risk of brain, kidney and heart diseases, including stroke and coronary heart disease when not managed properly. By helping users measure and track their blood pressure, the Samsung Health Monitor app gives people greater insight into their health and allows them to make more informed decisions, to lead healthier lives.”

Commenting on this, Taejong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said, “The Samsung Health Monitor app has the potential to help millions of people around the world who are affected by high blood pressure. This is one of many examples of how Samsung is integrating its best-in-class hardware with the latest software innovations to innovate mobile experiences.”

In order to start measuring, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 users need to calibrate the device with a traditional cuff. Once done, users can simply tap to “Measure” the blood pressure anytime, anywhere. The smartwatch will use pulse wave analysis to measure blood pressure. This will be tracked using the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors. Notably, users are required to calibrate their device at least every four weeks to ensure the accuracy of the measurement.

Samsung’s new Blood Pressure monitoring feature will be available only on the Galaxy Watch Active2 within the third quarter. It will also expand to upcoming Galaxy Watch devices.

