Redmi smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity chip launching soon: Redmi GM Lu Weibing

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity chip expected to launch soon.

Xiaomi is expected to launch yet another smartphone under its Redmi branding. Xiaomi Vice President and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing took it to Weibo to tease about an upcoming smartphone. According to the teaser he left, the smartphone will offer “super-performance”. The teaser came in just a few days after the company announced that the brand will be launching “new surprises” this month.

Weibing first made a Weibo post in Chinese, which simply translated into “super performance, unexpected”. Soon after the post was published, the Xiaomi executive shared a Weibo post of MediaTek, which announced the launch of its new 5G-focussed development. Connecting the ties in between, we can say that Xiaomi will soon a Redmi smartphone powered by the new Dimensity chipset, which will not only bring 5G connectivity but also a great performance with it.

Mediatek is hosting a launch event on May 18 where they will be unveiling their new lineup of chipsets. that may power the upcoming Redmi model. The chipmaker is hosting an event on May 18 to reveal its new offering.

According to the reports, the Redmi has a new phone in the works with the model number M2004J7AC. It surfaced on China's TENAA website earlier this week. As per the listing, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core CPU and features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display.

Initially, it was suggested that the smartphone would launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. However, with these new leaks coming into play, we can expect the smartphone to come with different Dimensity chip.

