Redmi 10 Prime to launch in India on September 3: Here’s what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi 10 Prime to launch in India on September 3.

Xiaomi is now gearing up to launch their next smartphone under the Redmi branding, the Redmi 10 Prime. The budget-oriented device will be a direct successor to the company’s Redmi 9 Prime device. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has already announced that the smartphone will make its debut in India on September 3. Here’s what we can expect.

Redmi 10 Prime is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 10, which was recently launched in Malaysia. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of USD 179, which roughly converts to Rs. 13,500. This could mean that the Redmi 10 Prime will arrive in India with a starting price of around Rs. 12,000. However, the official India pricing will be revealed on the launch date.

According to the teasers, the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime is said to come with a hole-punch display with an adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is also said to run on a new MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

As for the globally available Redmi 10, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AdaptiveSync display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor and up to 6GB of RAM. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Upfront, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie camera.