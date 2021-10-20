Rapoo GK500 backlit mechanical gaming keyboard launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : RAPOO Rapoo GK500 keyboard launched in India.

Rapoo has just announced the launch of the GK500 wired mechanical backlit gaming keyboard. The new keyboard is a mechanical-key-based wired gaming keyboard that features multi-coloured RGB backlit keys. The keyboard has been designed for the gamers and it is a full-size keyboard, which means you will also get a number pad.

It features a full-sized 104-key block with each key sporting Rapoo's in-house mechanical key switches. Each key is backlit, which makes the keyboard look quite premium while gaming.

The company claims that the GK500 is designed to be spill-resistant, which means accidental cola or coffee spills will not spoil the gaming experience. Other features include a driver-free setup and multimedia hotkeys

As for the pricing, the Rapoo GK500 backlit gaming keyboard has been launched at a price of Rs. 3,999 and it is available on Amazon India and other offline and online stores. The product will be available in two colours - black and white. The company also offers a 2-year warranty on the product.

