Image Source : QUALCOMM Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform launched.

Qualcomm has announced the launch of the new Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform. It is designed to deliver cutting-edge mobile gaming and accelerated artificial intelligence (AI). The chipset is slated to power upcoming high-tier smartphones from Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi.

"Snapdragon 778G was developed to address the growing demand by global OEMs for more platform options in the high-tier," Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies said during the company's annual 5G summit on Wednesday.

"Snapdragon 778G brings many of the latest premium technologies and features into the high-tier to help make next-generation experiences more broadly accessible," Kondap added.

Devices based on Snapdragon 778G are expected to be commercially available in the second quarter of 2021.

Snapdragon 778G features a Triple ISP to capture three photos or videos simultaneously, including wide, ultra-wide, and zoom.

Users can now record from three lenses at once, allowing them to capture the best aspects of each and automatically merge them into one professional-quality video.

Users can also shoot like a pro with 4K HDR10+ video capturing over a billion shades of colour.

It features the latest 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor delivering up to 12 TOPs and 2X performance with an improvement in performance per Watt compared to its predecessor.

This platform delivers select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, two exciting new features that are now unlocked in the 7-series.

Enabled by the Qualcomm Adreno 642L GPU, VRS allows developers to specify and group the pixels being shaded within different game scenes to help reduce the GPU workload to provide greater power savings while still maintaining the highest visual fidelity.

Qualcomm Game Quick Touch offers up to 20 per cent faster input response for touch latency to enable a pro gamer-level experience. The Qualcomm Kryo 670 generates up to 40 per cent uplift in overall CPU performance and the Adreno 642L GPU is designed to deliver up to 40 per cent faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation.

(with IANS inputs)