Qualcomm may announce Snapdragon 875 on Dec 1: Report

Image Source : QUALCOMM Qualcomm may announce Snapdragon 875 on Dec 1.

Global chipmaker Qualcomm has announced that its annual Snapdragon Summit will take place on December 1 and the company is expected to launch the Snapdragon 875 processor at that event. Normally, the Snapdragon Summit takes place in Hawaii in the first week of December. Since everything is virtual this year, due to the pandemic, the Snapdragon Summit won't be in Hawaii and will be virtual only, reports Android Authority.

The event should also see Qualcomm announce new processors, chief of them being the Snapdragon 875 processor that will power next year's flagship phones. Apart from the Snapdragon 875 processor, there may also be a new Snapdragon 700 series processor, probably the Snapdragon 775G; and a new processor(s) for Windows 10 on Arm.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 will likely be the fastest, most powerful, and most energy-efficient 5G chipset from the company. It is expected to debut in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S30 series of smartphones, which should launch in February 2021.

It will feature new cores in a 1+3+4 arrangement, with rumours saying the prime core may be Arm's Cortex X1.

The chipset will be around 20 per cent more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 865, while it could also provide a 10 per cent performance gain over last year's flagship chipset. There are also suggestions that the company will also launch a 6nm chipset, which will be called the Snapdragon 775G.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage