PUBG Mobile Lite 0.15.0 update: Brings 4V4 Team Deathmatch, New Weapons and more

PUBG Mobile Lite finally gets 4v4 team deathmatch mode.

Tencent Games released Team Deathmatch mode for PUBG Mobile a few months ago. The company has now launched the same for the lighter version of the game, PUBG Mobile Lite. PUBG Mobile Lite is now receiving a new update on Android via the Google Play Store. Alongside the much-awaited 4v4 deathmatch mode, the company has also added a bunch of useful features. Here's everything you need to know as a PUBG player.

First, let's talk about the elephant in the room, the new 4V4 deathmatch mode. The mode allows players to divide into teams of 4 players each and spawn into a map called Warehouse. As for the weapons, the mode will provide players with M416, SCAR-L and Kar98 for the combat. Since this is a deathmatch, the players will get unlimited respawns.

In order to win deathmatch, the players must eliminate enemies to earn points. The team with the maximum points at the end of the clock time will win. The company has also thrown random level three armour or helmets, M249 light machine guns and RPG-7 rocket launchers.

Alongside the new deathmatch mode, PUBG Mobile Lite also gets other special features. The game has added new weapons including an MK47 rifle, that fires 20 rounds of 7.62mm bullets and Skorpion, a fully-automatic 9mm pistol, which can shoot 20-rounds.

PUBG Mobile Lite also gets a new clan feature and in-game chat channels. Also, since Christmas is right around the corner, the company has also thrown in a new winter-theme, in-game skins and lucky Air Drops.