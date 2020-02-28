PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update releasing on March 3, to bring Death Replay

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update will bring Death Replay feature.

PUBG Mobile is gearing up to launch the much-awaited PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update. The company has already announced the rollout date of the update, according to which, your Android or iOS smartphone should receive the update on March 3, 2020. Tencent Games made the announcement using the official PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, the highlighting feature of the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update is the death replay feature. Death Replay is a feature, which has been long-awaited now on the Mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The feature has been available for quite some time now on the PC version of the game. The feature can also be referred to as kill cam as it allows players to see who killed them and how.

The Death Replay feature was essential for PUBG Mobile considering its competition Call of Duty: Mobile already had the kill cam feature. Also, the PUBG Mobile gamers were constantly requesting to the developers to add this nifty little feature. This basically allows users to learn from their mistakes and avoid committing the same ones again.

COMING IN 0.17.0! Death Replays will be available for you to peruse the last few seconds before your untimely downfall! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/818Rr144Fv — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 28, 2020

In addition to the Death Replay feature, the PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update is expected to bring a bunch of other features including the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map. These expected features list also include the Extreme Cold Mode, a new game icon, a new character named Carlo, Season 12 and much more.