Another PUBG death: Man occupied with game drinks chemical instead of water and dies

Man dies while playing PUBG

We all know how addictive a game PUBG (or PlayerUnknown's Battleground) is that people have died, stolen – just for the sake of it and still. The craze isn’t over. Yet another man has died because of the game. Read on to find out how it happened.

Another PUBG death

According to a report by Hindustan Times, A man died of drinking a chemical instead of water while he was totally occupied with PUBG.

It is suggested that the 20-year old man, going by the name Saurabh Yadav was travelling with his friend from Gwalior to Agra in a train. Yadav was a parking lot attendant.

The deceased’s friend was in the jewellery business and both were travelling to Agra for some work, which is the reason they were carrying a chemical to polish jewellery in a bag both were sharing.

While on the train, Yadav was pretty much engrossed with PUBG and to reach out for water, he unexpectedly picked up the chemical bottle and drank it instead. Following the consumption, the chemical had an effect on Yadav, resulting in deterioration of health.

He eventually collapsed in Morena and was declared dead by the time the train reached Agra Cantonment.

Vijay Singh, in-charge GRP station, Agra Cantt railway station, suggested that Yadav’s, as well as his friend’s family, were informed and reached Agra.

The body has gone for post-mortem to know more about the incident.

PUBG and controversies go together

This is not the first time a death has been caused due to PUBG. People, in the past, have given utmost importance to the game and lost their lives instead. While the battle royale game proves addictive, it's always best to play it (or any video game for that matter) with discretion and not let it take a toll on us.

