PUBG Corporation in search for Indian publisher to relaunch PUBG in India

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile could get back in India

Ever since PUBG Mobile and its toned-down version got banned in India, its owner, PUBG Corporation is trying everything it could to get the apps unbanned in the country. For this, now the company is looking for an Indian publisher, which could lead to the ban being reversed soon. Read on to know more about it.

PUBG to be taken over by an Indian publisher

As per a report by Mint, PUBG's official publisher is trying to get an Indian gaming firm on board for its India so that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite can be played by people in the country again. For this, PUBG Corp. is all in talks with an Indian firm, as per a person 'who is aware of the negotiations.'

There is no word on which company it is at the time of writing. However, Reliance Jio Platforms is highly-rumoured to sign a deal with PUBG Corporation for the same and get rights of PUBG Mobile in India, marking its entry into gaming too.

PUBG Corporation has all cut ties with China's Tencent Games recently, the game developer that owned rights for PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. The company also released an official statement suggesting that it will no longer let Tencent Games handle the battle royale game in India and all its publishing responsibilities will now be controlled by PUBG Corporation in the country. It also suggested that it is looking into the matter and plans to work with the Indian Government to come with a solution to unban the apps.

As a reminder, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were among the 118 Chinese apps that were banned in India due to security reasons. The apps were followed by 59 and 47 Chinese apps that were banned in June and July, respectively. While PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite can't be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the App Store, it is suggested that users who already have the game can still play it sans the latest PUBG Mobile 1.0 update. Additionally, people are still able to use the PUBG website via VPN and download the game, that too with the new update.

