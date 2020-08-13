PUBG addiction death: 16 year old Andhra Pradesh boy dies after playing PUBG for hours, skipped meals

Image Source : PUBG PUBG addiction takes the life of yet another teenager.

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the most popular Battle Royale games around the globe. The game has mobile, console as well as a PC version. It is an addictive game and addiction to anything can prove wrong in the long run. In a recent case, a boy from Andhra Pradesh got so addicted to the game that he skipped his meals for many days.

According to a recent report, a 16-year-old Andhra Pradesh based boy died after playing PUBG continuously for many days. He got so engrossed in the game that he even skipped meals for many days. The Hindu has reported that the boy fell sick to severe dehydration as he had been skipping both his meal as well as drinking water.

As soon as his family got to know about this, they rushed him to a private hospital in Eluru Town. Due to extreme diarrhoea, he had to undergo a surgery. He could not survive the surgery and passed away during the ongoing treatment on Monday.

In an interview with The Hindu, CID Superintendent of Police (SP-Cyber Crimes) G.R. Radhika said, “Cyber offenders will exploit children by offering online games. In some cases, they are taking minors into their control and are using them for illegal activities like drug peddling.”

She further added, “The CID is organising a month-long awareness programme for students, parents, youth and the general public on different types of cyber crimes, including cyber stalking, bullying, honey traps, online prostitution, cyber grooming, e-commerce traps, job frauds, matrimony phishing, OTP frauds and other cyber offences.”

This kind of a PUBG addiction case is not something new. We have seen such cases in the past too. Back in January, a 25-year-old man died after suffering a brain stroke as he was playing the game for too long. Harshal Memane, the Pune based man, while playing the game, complained about not being able to move his right arm and leg. Upon rushing to a nearby hospital, he found out that he is suffering from intracerebral haemorrhage. He passed away moments later.

PUBG is a popular game and it is highly addictive. However, the gamers need to have an amount of self-control otherwise it could prove to be really dangerous for their health.

