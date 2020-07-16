Philips launches new 50-inch, 58-inch 4K smart TVs in India: Price, features

Image Source : PHILIPS Philips launches new range of smart TVs in India.

Philips, the popular electronics company has just announced the launch of a new range of smart TVs in India. The company has expanded its portfolio with the new 50-inch and 58-inch 4K smart TVs. The new LED TVs come with features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ support and Ultra Resolution upscaling technology.

Philips has launched two new models in its smart TV range. The 50-inch Philips 4K smart TV (50PUT6604) comes in at a price of Rs. 1,05,990. As for the 58-inch 4K smart TV (58PUT6604) model, it is available with a price tag of Rs. 1,19,990. Both the TVs are available via both online and offline channels.

Commenting on the launch of the new televisions, Mr. Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said “A new Philips TV is always designed to match the lifestyle and taste of those discerning individuals who are looking for a unique viewing experience. With a borderless narrow profile and features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this range is aimed at delivering better picture quality and incredible surround sound to make the content look and sound gloriously real. Consumers will now be able to experience powerful audio and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.”

“Our collaboration with Philips enables us to deliver amazing realism with both Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging and Dolby Atmos immersive audio in a single form factor allowing consumers the best possible experience at a very affordable price. Backed by multiple hours of content from streaming services in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English and in Hindi, Indian consumers now have access to a vibrant selection of premium content”, said Mr. Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director Marketing, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories.

Both the smart TVs run on the Saphi operating system, which brings one-button access to an icon-based menu and supports apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. On the connectivity front, the TVs support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI and more.

