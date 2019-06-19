Image Source : BLOG.PAYTM Paytm: India's only super app with over 200 services on the platform

Paytm, the digital payments leader provides over 200 services after the launch of its gaming platform, PaytmFirst Games.

Followed with the success of the network the company has created in the online and offline segment, the company now plans on building a variety of services that will enhance engagement and drive a lot of transactions from a large number of the consumer base.

Paytm provides with up to 200 services on its platform that includes travel, entertainment, bill payments, city services like "Fastag", financial services like loan, gold, insurance and donations.

Even the Paytm QR that is seen in every other store has become an alternative to cash in India. Paytm Inbox also comes with entertainment videos, cricket and news.

Considering the success of Paytm's business model Google, Walmart's Phonepe, and Facebooks Whatsapp have started following a similar strategy, but with not much success as the companies are burning massive cash to attract more users via incentives and cash back.

Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President, Paytm said: "India is rapidly growing and we see the rise of a trend, where users want everything immediately. We have created Paytm as a super app that encompasses all their daily payment needs instantly. It is extremely satisfying to see that Paytm has become a household brand and is ubiquitous to cash. Going forward, we will continue to bring on board and build as many services to contribute to the mission of Digital India."

