OnePlus Scout search feature introduced for easy search for Indian users: Know what is it

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has rolled out an update for the OnePlus Launcher that has resulted in the introduction of the OnePlus Scout search system for users in India. The feature will allow users to look up for stuff from their devices and even the web with ease. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus Scout search

The feature is available as part of the OnePlus Launcher version 4.7.2_200818175549 update that has been released recently. The search feature will allow OnePlus users to look for files, contacts, music, and much more with the help of a unified search bar.

The feature also allows for a search for locations, restaurants, nearby places, and more. There is also an option to solve basic math queries via the Calculator app and an option to get weather and news updates.

Announcing the new Scout universal search feature, Ramagopala Reddy, VP for R&D Centre in Hyderabad said, “Since the inception of the OnePlus R&D Centre in Hyderabad, OnePlus Scout is one of the key projects that have been developed entirely out of the Indian centre, exclusively piloted for Indian OnePlus users. n line with our burdenless philosophy when it comes to both hardware and software of our products, we are confident that the OnePlus Scout will improve our user’s experience slashing seconds off the time spent searching for anything on your device.”

In order to use the new OnePlus Scout search, you need to update the OnePlus Launcher (works if you are a part of the app's beta programme) to the latest version and set up OnePlus Scout from the app drawer. If you aren't a part of OnePlus Launcher's beta programme, you will be required to wait until it become available for all. You will be required to choose between two options for search results: results from installed apps or results from the web. You can also choose both options for a better search via the OnePlus Scout settings.

Additionally, OnePlus users can activate search tips for easy usage of the new OnePlus Scout feature. The feature is now available for OnePlus users in India and there is no word on whether or not it arrives for users in other markets.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage