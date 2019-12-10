OnePlus to soon launch its first truly wireless earphones to rival Apple

Image Source : PIXABAY OnePlus' AirPods rival to arrive soon

Following Apple, various tech companies such as Samsung and Microsoft launched their versions of wireless earbuds to rival the AirPods. Realme is soon launching its pair and the latest buzz is that even OnePlus is set to jump onto the bandwagon to launch its ‘AirPods’ version.

After Realme, its OnePlus with its AirPods competitor

If we go by a recent tweet by popular tipster Max J, OnePlus will soon launch its truly wireless earbuds, in addition to the existing range of Bullets wireless earphones.

While the tweet doesn’t detail the upcoming OnePlus audio product, the concept image posted hints at the company’s AirPods rival. The image suggests that the wireless earphones will allow for easy calling, workout and other usages – all thanks to its truly wireless nature. Here’s a look at the tweet:

To recall, Realme is soon to launch its truly wireless earbuds, called the Realme Buds Air on December 17 in India. The earbuds will also serve as an AirPods rival and are expected to be priced at Rs. 4,999.

OnePlus’ AirPods competitor rumoured specs

While not much is known, the OnePlus earbuds could either sport a design much like the Apple AirPods or carry the design ethos of the Bullet wireless earphones, sans any wire. Additionally, the earbuds are likely to come with silicone tips.

Although we don’t have the name or exact date of launch, the OnePlus’ AirPods rival could be launch alongside the OnePlus 8, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2020. Additionally, the earbuds could be priced at $99 (around Rs. 7,020).

We will have to wait for more concrete details to come out. Until then, stay tuned to this space.

