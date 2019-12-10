Realme X2, Realme Buds Air launching in India on December 17: Expected price, features and more

Realme Buds Air to launch in India on December 17.

Realme India is gearing up for yet another launch event, which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on December 17. The event will kick off at 12:30 PM and the company will be showcasing two new devices this time around. Realme has already started to create the hype about their upcoming truly wireless earphones via their social media channels. The device will be named Realme Buds Air and look to be inspired by the Apple Airpods. Alongside the Realme Buds Air, the company launching the Realme X2. Here's everything you need to know.

Realme Buds Air

According to the teasers thrown out by Realme, the Buds Air will launch in three different colour variants. These colours will include Black, Yellow and White. Just ahead of the December 17 launch event, the product was listed on the e-commerce giant Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 4,999. The product was spotted by Gizchina first.

Apart from the pricing, the listing also mentions that with the Realme Buds Air, Flipkart will also offer 5 per cent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. The listing also reveals few key features like the Buds Air will come with touch controls, built-in voice controls and a USB Type-C port on the charging case.

Realme X2

Realme X2 might come in a Star Wars edition.

Realme was said to launch a Snapdragon 730G variant of the Realme XT in India. Now, the company is launching the mid-range smartphone as the Realme X2. The smartphone is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and the teasers also point towards a Star Wars variant of the same. Apart from that, the smartphone is said to feature a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, AMOLED display, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery and more.