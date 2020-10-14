Wednesday, October 14, 2020
     
OnePlus 8T 5G launch Live Updates: What to expect, how to watch live stream

OnePlus 8T 5G to come with 65W fast charging, Snapdragon 865 processor and more. Here are all the live updates from today's launch.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2020 18:24 IST
Image Source : ONEPLUS

OnePlus 8T 5G is set to launch today. 

OnePlus 8T India launch Live Updates: OnePlus is set to launch its much-awaited OnePlus 8T smartphone in India. Unlike last time, this year there will not be a Pro variant of the smartphone. The OnePlus 8T 5G will be unveiled at a global launch event at 7:30 PM today. The event will be hosted virtually and fans can join the livestream via the company's official YouTube channel. 

The smartphone is expected to go on sale in India via Amazon starting October 17. As always, we have got a glance at some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone via the teasers left by the company. According to the teasers, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. It will come with the company's new 65W fast charging technology. The smartphone will feature a 120Hz high refresh rate display as well. 

As for the pricing, a leak suggests that the 8GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 8T will be priced at Rs. 42,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant is said to launch at a price of around Rs. 45,999. The smartphone is expected to be available in Lunar silver and Aquamarine colour variants.

Live updates :OnePlus 8T 5G launch Live Updates

  • Oct 14, 2020 6:24 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    How to watch OnePlus 8T launch livestream online

    As mentioned above, the OnePlus 8T 5G is set to launch globally via a virtual launch event at 7:30 PM IST today. In order to watch the event live, the fans can tune in to the company's official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also head over to the company's official website as well as the OnePlus World webpage.

     

  • Oct 14, 2020 4:46 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    OnePlus 8T 5G to come with 65W fast charging

    OnePlus has already teased that the OnePlus 8T will come with 65W fast charging support.

