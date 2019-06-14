OnePlus 7 Pro almond colour set to go on sale in India today

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7 Pro in India and now the Almond colour variant of the phone will go on sale for the first time that will be available starting 12 noon. Interested buyers can grab the OnePlus 7 Pro via Amazon, OnePlus.in or OnePlus exclusive offline retail stores.

The OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 52,999. Buyers will get a cashback offer of Rs 2,000 with SBI credit and debit cards on shopping via Amazon.in, Reliance and Croma. Users also get no-cost EMI option via Amazon India for the OnePlus 7 Pro Almond edition.

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12 GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It comes with OxygenOS on top of Android 9.0 Pie.

For camera, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 Megapixel primary sensor along with a 16 Megapixel camera and an 8 Megapixel sensor. It gets a 16 Megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and houses a 4,000 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 charging.

