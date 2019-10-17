Nokia 110 Feature phone with 32 GB storage and more launched in India

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India

HMD Global on Thursday unveiled the new Nokia 110 feature phone in the Indian market at Rs 1,599. The device will be available in ocean blue, black and pink across offline stores and Nokia's official online store starting from October 18.

The device comes in line with Nokia’s previous feature phone Nokia 105 which was unveiled earlier this year. The latest Nokia 110 comes with MP3 playback support and can also stream FM radio.

In terms of specification, the device comes with SPRD 6531E plus processor paired with 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM and expandable storage of up to 32GB. The phone runs on Nokia 30+ software and sports a 1.77-inch display on the front and flashlight on the top of the device. The device also gets a QVGA camera at the back and comes packed with 800 mAH battery with USB 2.0 charging and connectivity options. Nokia claims the phone can support up to 27 hours of music playback on a single full charge.

The Nokia 110 comes loaded with Nokia's iconic snake mobile game along with games that include Ninja Up, Air Strike, Football Cup and Doodle Jump.

"Nokia 110 brings our fans a fun handset that packs in music, games and the everyday essentials you expect from a Nokia feature phone in a modern, durable design. With its long-lasting battery, Nokia 110 is always ready-to-go when you are, ensuring you are kept entertained at an accessible price," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement

(With IANS inputs)