The biggest tech show -- MWC 2020 -- might get cancelled: Here’s why

MWC or Mobile World Congress is arguably the biggest tech tradeshow wherein various tech companies take the stage to showcase new and innovative pieces of technology. However, this year seems to be tough for MWC as several tech companies have dropped out of the tech show, due to rising Coronavirus concerns. Now, it turns out that MWC 2020 might not happen at all. Read on to know more.

MWC 2020 might get cancelled

It is suggested that GSMA, the body that is responsible for the Mobile World Congress event every year, is expected to hold a meeting on February 14, that is, Friday. The meeting is meant to decide whether or not hosting MWC 2020 be dropped. The reason would be Coronavirus, which is currently a matter of concern and threat for everyone since no one wants to fall a victim to it. It has forced various companies to withdraw from attending the event.

However, GSMA hasn't given out an official word regarding this. As a reminder, tech majors such as Intel, Vivo, Oppo, A&T, Sony, Amazon, among various other brands have decided to not attend the event. Xiaomi was also a member of the league, however, it announced it will be attending MWC 2020.

For those who don't know, MWC tradeshow takes place in Barcelona each year from February 24 to February 27.

This would come as a surprise since MWC is the much-awaited tradeshow every year and not getting to witness it this year would be a big deal for both tech enthusiasts as well as the tech companies.

