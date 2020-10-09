Motorola to offer up to Rs. 40,000 discount on its smartphones: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Razr to be available for just Rs. 84,999.

The festive season is just around the corner and we are going to witness tons of exciting deals and offers. Popular e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart have already announced their upcoming sales. Even brands like Xiaomi and Realme have announced upcoming discounts on their products. Hitting on the opportunity, Motorola has also announced discounts and deals on its wide range of smartphones.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the foldable Motorola Razr (2019) will be available at a discount of a whopping Rs. 40,000. This will bring the price of the smartphone down from Rs. 1,24,999 to just Rs. 84,999. Notably, the company announced a price cut of Rs. 30,000 on the Motorola Razr (2019) last month bringing the price of the phone down to Rs. 94,999. However, the price cut was only applicable to the retail stores.

Besides that, the flagship Motorola Edge+, which usually sells for Rs. 74,999, will be listed for a price of just Rs. 64,999 during the sale. On top of that, SBI cardholders will be able to get 10 per cent cashback on the purchase.

Motorola will also be offering enticing deals on its affordable smartphones. The Moto G9 will be available for just Rs. 9,999. The smartphone is usually listed at around Rs. 11,499. The Motorola One Fusion+ will be available at a discount of Rs. 1,599 bringing the price of the phone down from Rs. 17,499 to Rs. 15,999.

Lastly, the budget-oriented Moto E7 Plus will also be available at a discount of Rs. 500 during the sale. This will bring the price of the phone down from Rs. 9,499 to just Rs. 8,999.

