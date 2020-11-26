Micromax In 1b set to go on first sale in India today: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : MICROMAX Micromax In 1b

Micromax recently launched it's new In series (including the In Note 1 and the In 1b) to mark its re-entry in the mobile world. The In Note 1 recently went on its first sale and now its time for the In 1b to go on its first sale, which is today. Read on to know more about the new Micromax smartphone.

Micromax In 1b Price, Availability, Offers

The smartphone will go on sale at 12 pm today via the online portal Flipkart, as well as, the company's official website. It is priced at Rs. 6,999 for 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and Rs. 7,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

As for the offers, interested buyers can get 5% Cashback on EMI with SBI credit card, 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI option.

Micromax In 1b Features, Specs

The Micromax In 1b is an affordable smartphone which falls under 10K. It comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and comes in two RAM/Storage option: 2GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. Both storage options can be expanded via a microSD card by up to 128GB.

On the camera front, there are dual rear cameras (13MP, 2MP) and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging and 10W fast charging and runs Android 10 with a stock Android experience. Additionally, it gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in two colour options, namely, Green, Blue, and Purple.

