List of 43 Chinese apps banned in India: AliExpres, MangoTV and more

List of 43 Chinese apps banned: Once again, the Indian government has announced a ban on another set of Chinese apps. The 43 Chinese apps have been banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The action has been taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier on 29th June 2020, the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on 2nd September 2020 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Government is committed to protecting the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that.

Here's the list of 43 Chinese apps that have been banned in India now:

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles We Date-Dating App Free dating app- Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams We Work China First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

