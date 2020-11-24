List of 43 Chinese apps banned in India: AliExpres, MangoTV and more

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2020 17:28 IST
List of 43 Chinese apps banned: Once again, the Indian government has announced a ban on another set of Chinese apps. The 43 Chinese apps have been banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The action has been taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier on 29th June 2020, the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on 2nd September 2020 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Government is committed to protecting the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that.

Here's the list of 43 Chinese apps that have been banned in India now:

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. We Date-Dating App
  14. Free dating app- Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. We Work China
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

