Is your iPhone, Android smartphone Chinese apps free? A checklist

59 Chinese apps banned in India.

While things have started to come to rest now, people have still got rid of most of the Chinese apps. The Indian government decided to put a ban on these apps amid tensions between China and India. TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser among others were banned on both Android and iOS platforms. These apps were not only removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store but also got blocked on almost every network here in India.

In case some of these applications are a part of your system apps, the OEM like Xiaomi, OnePlus or Vivo should be rolling out an update soon which will delete these apps forever. So, you should make sure you are running the latest software version on your smartphone. Also, you can check the list below to make sure none of these applications are still a part of your app library.

List of Chinese apps banned in India

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

