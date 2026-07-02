Amarnath Yatra begins; here's how to register, which route to take and what to carry | All you need to know

Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off the first batch of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2026 pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas in Jammu today (July 2), marking the formal commencement of the annual pilgrimage.

The departure of the first batch of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims was marked by a deeply devotional atmosphere, with the entire region resonating with chants of "Bam Bam Bhole" and "Har Har Mahadev" as devotees began their sacred journey.

On this occasion, the Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes to the pilgrims and wished them a pleasant, safe, and prosperous journey. He commended the efforts of all departments involved in the management of the Yatra, including the security forces, the administration, health services, voluntary organizations, and all service personnel.

How to reach Amarnath Cave?

The pilgrimage will begin on July 3 morning from Pahalgam and Baltal base camps and will continue until August 28. The pilgrimage will last 57 days. The government has made strict security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. Security personnel are vigilant at every step, and the government's instructions are clear: ensure that Baba's devotees face no inconvenience. However, devotees are extremely happy with the pilgrimage and security.

The first is the traditional Pahalgam route , which takes pilgrims via Jammu, Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Pissu Top, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni to reach the holy Amarnath Cave. This is a relatively long route, with several stops and facilities available along the way. The distance is 32 km. The base camp for this route is located in Nunwan (near Pahalgam), Anantnag district, approximately 90 km by road from Srinagar. The Yatra Access Control Gate for this route is located in Chandanwari, approximately 12 km from Nunwan.

, which takes pilgrims via Jammu, Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Pissu Top, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni to reach the holy Amarnath Cave. This is a relatively long route, with several stops and facilities available along the way. The distance is 32 km. The base camp for this route is located in Nunwan (near Pahalgam), Anantnag district, approximately 90 km by road from Srinagar. The Yatra Access Control Gate for this route is located in Chandanwari, approximately 12 km from Nunwan. The second is the Baltal route, which takes pilgrims via Jammu, Baltal, Domel, and Barari to reach the holy Amarnath Cave. This route is shorter in distance but is considered more challenging due to its steep climb. The distance is 14 km. The base camp for this route is located in Baltal (near Sonamarg), Ganderbal district, approximately 95 km by road from Srinagar. The travel access control gate of this route is located at Domel, about 2.5 km from Baltal.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Amarnath Yatra route

Facilities for pilgrims

Accommodation: Rental tents are available at major stops along the yatra route, such as Nunwan, Baltal, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni, where pilgrims can stay.

Rental tents are available at major stops along the yatra route, such as Nunwan, Baltal, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni, where pilgrims can stay. Langar Facility: During the yatra, several social organisations and NGOs provide free meals, drinking water, and light snacks for pilgrims along both routes.

During the yatra, several social organisations and NGOs provide free meals, drinking water, and light snacks for pilgrims along both routes. Medical Facilities: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department, the Army, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and various NGOs jointly provide facilities such as base hospitals, medical aid centers, emergency assistance, oxygen booths, and ambulances along the yatra route.

The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department, the Army, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and various NGOs jointly provide facilities such as base hospitals, medical aid centers, emergency assistance, oxygen booths, and ambulances along the yatra route. Cloak room: Cloak rooms are available at various yatra camps and near the holy cave to store pilgrims' belongings safely.

Cloak rooms are available at various yatra camps and near the holy cave to store pilgrims' belongings safely. Parking: Rental parking facilities are available for two-wheelers, light vehicles, and heavy vehicles at Baltal.

Rental parking facilities are available for two-wheelers, light vehicles, and heavy vehicles at Baltal. Mobile Network: BSNL, Jio, and Airtel network services are available in the Yatra area. Prepaid and postpaid SIM cards can also be purchased at several locations, including the base camp.

BSNL, Jio, and Airtel network services are available in the Yatra area. Prepaid and postpaid SIM cards can also be purchased at several locations, including the base camp. Pony, Ponytail, and Palanquin: Pilgrims who have difficulty walking can rent ponies, ponytails, or palanquins from designated locations along the Yatra route.

Pilgrims who have difficulty walking can rent ponies, ponytails, or palanquins from designated locations along the Yatra route. Helicopter service: Helicopter service will not be available during the 2026 Amarnath Yatra. The government has declared both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes as 'no-flying zones' from July 1, 2026, until the end of the Yatra.

How to register for the Amarnath Yatra?

Online

Devotees can register online for the Amarnath Yatra by visiting the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

A maximum of four pilgrims can be registered using a single mobile number.

No changes can be made to the application once submitted.

Advance online registration for the Yatra will be open from July 3, 2026, to August 12, 2026. Registration for subsequent dates will be made available later.

A mandatory health certificate for registration must be issued by an authorised doctor or hospital.

Offline

Devotees can also register on the spot for the Amarnath Yatra.

Registration and RFID cards can be obtained by purchasing a token from designated registration centers in Jammu.

In addition, registration is also available at over 500 authorised branches of SBI, Punjab National Bank, Yes Bank, and Jammu & Kashmir Bank across the country.

Traffic advisory

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued a traffic advisory for the Amarnath Yatra. Pilgrims, tourists, and general travelers have been urged to follow the prescribed traffic rules.

To ensure the safe passage of the convoy of pilgrims during the Yatra, the movement of public vehicles will be restricted for some time at the Navyug Tunnel.

Vehicles traveling from Kashmir to Jammu will not be able to cross the Navyug Tunnel before 11:30 am.

Vehicles traveling from Jammu to Kashmir will not be able to enter the Navyug Tunnel after 3 pm.

Fixed timings will also apply to vehicles at several key locations in the Valley.

Vehicles traveling from Mir Bazaar toward Srinagar and Anantnag must depart before 4 pm.

Vehicles traveling toward the Navyug Tunnel must cross the designated point before 5 pm.

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