LG V60 ThinQ may offer massive 5,000mAh battery

LG V60 ThinQ is expected to launch with huge battery capacity. Read on to know more

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2020 11:32 IST
Image Source : EVAN BLASS

LG V60 ThinQ could have four mics

 LG is getting ready to unveil its V60 ThinQ which could feature four microphones and pack a 5,000 mAh battery, even as it has pulled out of the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC).

According to veteran leakster Evan Blass, two screenshots purportedly from an LG promotional video claim that the screens show the LG Time or LG V60 ThinQ.

Blass posted the screens on Twitter (locked account), giving us a see-through look at the back of the phone - the transparency effect isn't part of the actual design, Android Authority reported on Monday.

There's no word from LG about the V60 ThinQ yet, but a report from South Korea last December claimed it will be unveiled at MWC later this month, with 5G support and improved DualScreen.

However, since LG has pulled out of MWC, it's unclear when exactly the V60 ThinQ will go official.

