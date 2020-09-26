Reliance Jio introduces India's first in-flight mobile services: See plans, how to use and more

Image Source : JIO Jio's in-flight mobile services

Reliance Jio, as first in India, has introduced new in-flight mobile services for users in the country. The mobile services have been introduced in collaboration with Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary, AeroMobile, which will be available for Jio Postpaid Plus users. Read on to know more about it.

Jio's in-flight plans: Benefits, how to use and more

Jio has introduced three plans that will provide users with the ability to make calls, use the internet, or text during a flight. The plans will be applicable for Jio Postpaid Plus users. Starting with the Rs. 499 plan, it provides users with 250MB of data, 100 outgoing calling minutes, and 100 SMSs. The Rs. 699 plan offers 500MB of data, 100 outgoing minutes, and 100 SMSs. The Rs. 999 pack offers 1GB of data, 100 outgoing minutes for calls, and 100 SMSs.

All three packs come with a validity of a day. One thing to note is that the one-day validity means full 24 hours, starting from the first usage in the flight. The plans will start working once the plane reaches 20,000 feet or above. Here's how to use the packs:

Switch on the smartphone and enable the Airplane mode

The smartphone then gets automatically connected to AeroMobile network. The network name will be different for different devices

If the smartphone doesn't get connected, then you will be required to head to the carrier settings from the main Settings to manually select AeroMobile

Now, enable data roaming on your smartphone

Once all this is done, you will receive a welcome message and other information and you will now be able to use the in-flight mobile services

Presently, Jio's in-flight mobile services are available for users travelling abroad. However, the services will soon be available for users even while travelling to places within India. The new in-flight services will be available in 22 flights, namely, Virgin Atlantic, Uzbekistan Airways, Turkish Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, SWISS, Singapore Airlines, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Malindo Air, Malaysia Airlines, Lufthansa, Kuwait Airways, EVA Air, Euro wings, Etihad Airways, Emirates, Egypt Air, Cathay Pacific, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Asiana Airlines, Alitalia, Air Serbia, and Aer Lingus.

Jio recently introduced its Postpaid Plus plans that provide users with free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more services

