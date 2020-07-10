Apple introduces first iOS 14 public beta: How to download it on your iPhone?

Image Source : APPLE iOS 14 overview

Apple recently introduced the next-gen operating system called the iOS 14 with a number of new features for users. The OS went on to be made available as a beta for developers, following which a second beta version was released. Now, the new version of Apple's OS is available as a public beta for anyone to sign up for the beta program. Read on to know more about this.

How to sign up for iOS 14 public beta?

iOS 14 comes with a number of new and interesting features. To name a few, there is a new home screen with personalised widgets that can even be resized, App Library that is Apple's version of an app drawer, picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, new features for iMessage, App Clips features to try on app and services before downloading them, a Translate app, smaller UI for calls and Siri, new privacy features and loads more.

Now that iOS 14 is available for the general public to use as beta, Here's how you can sign up for it:

Sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program by heading to the Apple beta website

On the website, sign up with you Apple ID. If you re already a part of the beta program, sign in with your Apple ID

Once enrolled, you will receive the iOS 14 public beta

Go to the Settings

Tap on the General option

Select the Software Update option

When you find the iOS 14 beta update, tap on Install and you will finally get it

Before you start downloading iOS 14, you should know that its best advised using the public beta on a secondary device to avoid a bumpy experience. Additionally, since its beta, bugs will come your way.

iOS 14 eligible devices

If you are thinking whether or not your iPhone is eligible for the iOS 14 public beta, here's a list of all the Apple devices compatible with the new OS so that your confusion is cleared:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

In addition to this, Apple has also released the iPadOS 14 public beta version that can be accessed via the same way iOS 14 can be. The compatible iPad models include the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Air 2.

