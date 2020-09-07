Indian PUBG alternative FAU:G game to release in October-end: Know details

Image Source : NCORE GAMES/TWITTER FAU:G game to arrive soon

Following a ban on the popular PUBG Mobile in India, an Indian alternative to the battle royale game -- FAU:G -- was recently announced. Although details regarding the new Indian action game weren't revealed at the time of the announcement, it seems like we now have some related to ita arrival. Read on to know more about it.

FAU:G to be released next month

As per a report by Reuters, FAU:G aka Fearless and United: Guards is expected to make its official entry, next month, possibly by the end of October. The app's co-founder, Vishal Gondal (CEO of GOQii) has suggested that the game was under development for some months. The game has been developed by nCore Games under the mentorship of popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

It is also suggested that the first level of the game will be based on Galwan Valley. The app is expected to be multiplayer one and involve maps and many features akin to PUBG Mobile or any other battle royale game out there.

FAU:G has been developed to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' vision and go for Indian products and services for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' It remains to be seen how to game is like in terms of gameplay.

To recall, the PUBG Mobile alternative was announced a few days after the Indian Government banned 118 Chinese apps due to security and privacy concerns The list includes PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, Baidu, WeChat Work, and more apps. This was the third time India banned Chinese apps; it previously banned 59 apps (TikTok, CamScanner, Beauty Plus, and more) in June and 47 more apps in July.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage