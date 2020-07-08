Indian app VideoMeet now available in more places to compete with Zoom, Google Meet and more

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE VideoMeet on Google Play Store

VideoMeet, a free video-conferencing platform, on Tuesday rolled out its expansion plan in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat with an investment of around Rs 2 crore. Developed by Rajasthan-based IT firm, Data Ingenious Global Ltd, the VideoMeet app has set up resources to cater to more than 2,000 people in various conferences.

The 'Made in India' video conferencing app currently stands at a count of 50,000 downloads for Android smartphone users and is increasing every day. According to the company, the expansion is needed to provide uninterrupted and secured video calling service to its growing user base.

"The application in its upcoming updated version will see vernacular languages integrated for an indigenous touch. VideoMeet currently supports Hindi," Ajay Data, Founder and CEO, Data Ingenious Global Ltd, said in a statement.

"We are not aligned with any telecom network; therefore we have facilitated a system that regulates data usage. Our back-end team keeps working to make VideoMeet a one-stop video conferencing solution for the Indian citizens," he added.

The highlights of the platform remain its set of features like recording, screen share, music share, flip cameras and chat during a video call. The application is fully equipped to handle virtual meetings and webinars for work or any other personal and social interests, the company said.

This application regulates the user's data consumption, with its data compression technology, and is available free of cost on all platforms, Android, Web and iOS, the company informed.

It also said that IT-resources like high capacity servers need to be deployed in four different states for hosting larger meetings without any technical glitches.

