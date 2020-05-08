Google ‘Stay and Play at Home’ Doodle games: How to play Pac-Man via Google Search?

Image Source : GOOGLE DOODLE BLOG Pac-Man Google Doodle was introduced in 2010

Two weeks ago, Google started it's Stay and Play at Home' Google Doodle game series with the reintroduction of previous popular Google Doodles for us to play new games every day and bid goodbye to boredom. This also brought in some memories since these Google Doodle games have been introduced in the past. It's the last day of the Google 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodle' and we have the classic Pac-Man to play all day. Read on to know how you can play the popular game.

Pac-Man Google Doodle game: How to play?

Google introduced the Pac-Man game way back in 2010 (a decade ago) on May 21. The Pac-Man Google Doodle was introduced to mark the 30th anniversary of the popular. This is also Google's first-ever playable Google Doodle introduced 10 years ago. For those who don't know, the game is all about a character (shaped like an eaten pizza) trying to eat dots in a maze and finally win. For those who want to relive days of Pac-Man or want to try it for the first time, here's how to play the game:

Go to Google Search on your phone or laptop

Select the Pac-Man Google Doodle

You will be taken to a standalone Google Doodle games search page

Select the Play option in the Pac-Man snippet below the featured snippet

Once you do so, you will be taken to the Pac-Man game page and you have to hit the spacebar to start playing

Image Source : PAC-MAN GOOGLE DOODLE Pac-Man Google Doodle game

The Pac-Man maze is a rectangular one with 'Google' written on it. You just have to tap the spacebar to begin and use the up, down, left, and right keys on the keyboard

The aim of the game is to eat up all the dots and stay safe from the other Pac-Mans. To distinguish, you will be the yellow Pac-Man and the enemies will be colourful ones. Amidst this, you will earn points when you kill the other Pac-Mans and can even lowe their powers by eating up the big dots that come your way

One thing to keep in mind is that you get three lives and if those lives are over the game ends. However, you start again anytime you want

Furthermore, you can play the Pac-Man game via the Google Doodle blog by selecting the blog post and the 'Insert Coin' option to begin.

As a reminder, yesterday's Google Doodle game was the Hip Hop one for you to become a DJ and create some music. Since it's the last day of the Google Doodle game series, head to Google Search and start playing the famous Pac-Man.

