Fujifilm Instax Mini Link smartphone printer launched in India: Price, features and more

Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Monday launched its latest smartphone printer Instax Mini Link in the Indian market for Rs 9,999. The instant printer is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and leading offline stores.

The Instax Mini Link comes with 3-colour exposure OLED and uses FUJIFILM INSTAX Mini Instant Film for printing. There are 10 films per pack with an image size of 62 mm x 46 mm / 2.4 in. x 1.8 in. It comes with support for Bluetooth connectivity and is backed by a lithium-ion battery that takes up to 80 to 120 minutes of charging time.

"The Instax mini Link also provides users the access to a number of customization tools to enhance smartphone images, such as rotation, filter selection and brightness adjustments," the company said in a statement.

The 'Instax Mini Link' is the latest and lightest entry in the world of smartphone photo printers. The device can print photos in approximately 12 seconds and is available in three colour variants -- ash white, dusky pink and dark denim.

