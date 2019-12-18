Fortnite latest update: Battle Breakers Kurohomura hero, Winterfest and more

Fortnite update is also available on PC

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game is receiving a new update this week. The update will be made available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The update will bring the much-awaited Winterfest mode to celebrate the upcoming holiday season. Epic Games has confirmed that the update rollout will begin today, December 18.

In order to bring the updates on the server, the company has also announced a server downtime, which means you will not be able to play the game for several hours. In India, the servers are expected to be down from 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM today. This states that the servers will be down for approximately four hours in order to load the update.

As for the patch notes, the main attraction of the upcoming Fortnite 11.3 update will be the chance to unlock lots of free rewards by completing challenges. As this is the holiday season, the game will also give you a chance to earn treats simply by logging into the game and opening free presents in the lobby.

Fortnite will also get different weapons each day during the Winterfest event. These weapons include Heavy Sniper, Double Barrel, Drum Gun, Flint-Knock Pistol, Stink Bombs and more.

For more details, we will need to wait until the update is ready for the players. If everything goes well, the servers should be back up and running by 6:30PM.