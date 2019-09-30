Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2019: Best smartphone deals

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

On its second day of its Big Billion Days, Flipkart has opened its deal on Mobile Phones. Starting on September 29, this annual Diwali sale will go on till October 4. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer an additional ten per cent discount to customers making the payment through these bank's card. The website will also be hosting flash sale and offering 'crazy deals' at 12 AM, 8 AM, 12 PM and 8 PM during the sale period. We look at some of the best deals being offered by the e-commerce giant

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro

This mid-range flagship killer series from Xiaomi has received price cut for the sale and if you are looking to get a mid-range high spec phone, this could be your final stop. The Redmi K20 is available at starting price of Rs19,999 for its base 64GB variant after the phone received a discount of Rs3000. Talking about the K20 Pro, the device received a Rs 4000 discount from Xiaomi for Diwali with Xiaomi sale and the prices are also reflected on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 plus.

Last year's flagship series from Samsung will be up for grab at half of its original price. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is available for a price starting at Rs 29999 at a total discount of 52% its original Rs 62,500 price. While the S9 plus price starts Rs 34999, at half of its original price of Rs 70000.

Oppos F11

The 4GB+128 GB variant of the Oppo F11 is now available for Rs 12990 after a Rs 9000 discount of its original price. The 6GB+128 GB of the phone also gets a Rs 7000 discount and is now available for Rs 16990.

Poco F1

6GB+64GB variant F1 from Xiaomi's Poco is down to a price of Rs 14,999 after Rs 7000 discount on its original price of Rs 21,999. While its 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants are available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

Google Pixel 3A

Part of the Google's Pixel series, the Pixel 3A series gets an Rs flat 15,000 discount, and the Pixel 3A can be bought at Rs 29,999 while the Pixel 3A XL is listed at Rs 34,999 for the sale.

Nokia 7.1

Following the launch of the Nokia 7.2, the Nokia 7.1 was expected to get a great deal in sale season. HMD Global's Nokia 7.1 will be available at half of its original price of Rs 24,561. The device is listed at Rs 12,199 with additional bank and EMI offers from Flipkart.

iPhone X

As part of Flipkart's flash sale offer, the iPhone X went on a flash sale at 12 PM today and was be available at Rs Rs 44,999 for its base 64 GB variant, topped with the no-cost EMI and bank card offers from Flipkart. Minutes in the flash sale the iPhone X went out of stock following a great response .from